Terra State announces esports team for Fall 2022,

The community college's team will be coached by instructor Michael Daigneault and compete in Rocket League, Valorant and Super Smash Bros.

FREMONT, Ohio — Terra State Community College has announced an esports team for the fall 2022 season, set to compete nationally in Rocket League, Valorant and Super Smash Bros.

The Terra State Titans will be part of Division II of the National Junior College Athletic Association in Region XII Division III under the leadership of Head Coach Michael Daigneault, a computer systems instructor at the college.

Daigneault previously developed and ran the esports lab at Terra State prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will also add Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Madden and Overwatch teams at a later date, according to a press release.

The team welcomes anyone to try out and those on the team will be eligible for a $3,000 to $8,000 transfer scholarship to continue to play esports at Tiffin University after completion at Terra State.

According to the press release, Daigneault "has four decades of gaming experience and is specialized in figuring out the video game algorithms and developing ways to become the most proficient player through logic as well as strategy."

Daigneault is excited to lead the Titans through competitions once their fall season starts up, he said.

And he sees esports as a way for those skilled in video games to participate in school athletics.