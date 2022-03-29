Terra State hosts biggest career fair in school history

Terra State Community College students and members of the public were able to prepare their resumes and interview skills at the Kern Center.

FREMONT, Ohio — Nearly 100 employers took part in Terra State Community College's annual spring career fair.

But the college's career fair is doing much more than just bringing in potential employers for their students.

Terra's largest Spring Career Fair in school history featuring 99 local employers took place Tuesday.

The Spring Career Fair is open-ended, so it's not limited to a certain industry or field.

It wasn't only for the active students at Terra either. The career fair was also open to the public.

"Folks are able to come out and meet with employers, have their resume reviewed by our partners at Ohio Means Jobs," said Cory Stine, executive director of the Terra College Foundation. "And we really hope it's an opportunity for people to take that next step in their career."

But Terra goes beyond just connecting its students with potential employers.

Inside Terra's Kern Center, students can better prepare themselves for the job interview process.

As a partner with Ohio Means Jobs, the Kern Center offers resume writing assistance, workforce development training to learn a new skill and non-credit community classes.

"Giving them that extra step in helping them, we partner with our local Ohio Means Jobs and they work with us to do that," Holly Hoffman, workforce and community education coordinator at Terra State, said. "We also provide mock interviews to make the students feel more comfortable as they get ready to visit those career fair booths."

Just like the career fair, the Kern Center is not only for current Terra State students. It offers services to members of the public as well.