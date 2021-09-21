Terra State career fair highlights manufacturing and skilled trades job opportunities for students

The smaller scale career fair allowed for a more focused group of employers.

FREMONT, Ohio — Terra State Community College worked to connect their students with potential employers Tuesday.

More than 40 local employers attended a career fair at Terra State Community College. But this fair was a little different than those from years past.

This slightly smaller career fair was held specifically for manufacturing and skilled trades, offering both students and members of the community a chance to find a more specific job.

"This is a great opportunity to network, get out and meet new people and find out what is available in the industry because there are so many opportunities right now, it's endless," said Holly Hoffman, coordinator for Terra State's workforce and community education program.

For many students, these career fairs help connect them with their first employer out of college. For others, it's a chance to explore their options.

"I currently actually have a job, but I'm looking for something maybe, possibly different, and closer to my house," said Bryan Kent.

And this won't be the only specialized career fair. Terra State is hosting two more for other students as well.

And they will hold them not in the college's gym, but in the buildings where the students take most of their classes.

"They're here for me, they want me to work for them. So, it just works out," said robotic student Nolan Weaver.

Next Tuesday, Terra State will host another career fair for allied health, nursing, and science majors. Then the following week on Oct. 5, another career fair for liberal arts, business and law enforcement.