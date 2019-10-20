TOLEDO, Ohio — A word that describes the atmosphere at Tent City on Saturday was grateful. It' was the 29th year the event has been in Toledo and each year, it continues to help more people in need to get out of their current situations.

Sometimes life puts people in places that may seem like the end of the world. But it helps to know that there are people and events working to help turn things around.

"It's a beautiful thing, hopefully, it's an ongoing thing because everybody needs some help sometimes," said Sonja Calbert, who is attending for the first time.

For almost three decades, Tent City has done just that; it has helped make things easier for those in need.

"Many of us have been in bad situations and through the help of others, worked our way out of those things," 2019 Tent City Mayor Mandy Fisher said.

Fisher said she knows what they are going through and has made it her job to remind them that where they are in life is not the end.

For three days, volunteers and guests will connect with nearly a thousand people in need to help get them back on their feet.

"I came down here because I'm in a house for treatment and I came to get a coat," Calbert said.

But clothing isn't the only thing that's provided. Food, haircuts, medical, dental and employment services are also available.

The gratitude for the services showed.

"I'm grateful, I'm blessed. I see a lot of people that are being thankful for what they getting ready to get," said Juanita Williams, who came to thanks to a friend.

Tent City ends on Sunday, Oct. 20 with a church service. People are still able to go to get help or to volunteer.

