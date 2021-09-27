Tennessee woman killed in Paulding Co. crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash in Paulding County on Sunday.
The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on State Route 613 west of Township Rd. 159 in Brown Township.
Police say 48-year-old Patricia Billingsly of Tennessee was driving a Plymouth Voyager van when it went off the left side of the road. Billingsly swerved and lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to hit a farm access drive and overturn, ejecting Billingsly from the van.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. SR 613 was closed for about 45 minutes while crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene.