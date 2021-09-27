Tennessee woman killed in Paulding Co. crash

The crash happened on State Route 613 near Township Rd. 159 in Brown Township.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash in Paulding County on Sunday.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on State Route 613 west of Township Rd. 159 in Brown Township.

Police say 48-year-old Patricia Billingsly of Tennessee was driving a Plymouth Voyager van when it went off the left side of the road. Billingsly swerved and lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to hit a farm access drive and overturn, ejecting Billingsly from the van.