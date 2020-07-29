x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

local

Tennessee man accused of assaulting Mercy Health police officer, hospital staff

Police say one of the officers suffered a serious head injury.
Credit: Lucas Co. jail

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested a Tennessee man for allegedly assaulting a Mercy Health Police officer and hospital staff.

Police say they were called to the emergency room at Mercy Health  on Tuesday because Keith Cannon was spitting on hospital staff.

When police tried to contain him, Cannon allegedly fought with the officers.

One of the officers suffered a head injury in the struggle and had to be admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Cannon is also charged with the assault of a hospital employee.