Tennessee man accused of assaulting Mercy Health police officer, hospital staff

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested a Tennessee man for allegedly assaulting a Mercy Health Police officer and hospital staff.

Police say they were called to the emergency room at Mercy Health on Tuesday because Keith Cannon was spitting on hospital staff.

When police tried to contain him, Cannon allegedly fought with the officers.

One of the officers suffered a head injury in the struggle and had to be admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.