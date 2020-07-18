Temporary masterpieces: Chalk art adorns sidewalks around Toledo Museum of Art

Ann Arbor artist David Zinn was at the Toledo Museum of Art on Saturday creating beautiful works of art around the campus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — How's this for a moment of Zen? Watching an artist create a masterpiece right before your eyes.

Whimsical, clever, witty… just a few of the few words used to describe the work of street artist David Zinn.

Zinn was busy beautifying the sidewalks around the Toledo Museum of Art campus on Saturday.

"I finally get to come down here to the Art Museum to do the kind of art that makes me happiest, which is sidewalk art. I draw with chalk. It’s temporary, it washes away in the rain and it's inherently childish, which I find is a good way to make art,” said the artist.



Zinn is from Ann Arbor. He's known for his sidewalk chalk art, drawing inspiration from the imperfections on the ground that helps him create his characters.

"Both of these drawings are probably inspired by something that was a flaw. It was a mistake. It was someone dropping something. But they can really be inspirational when you look at them in the right way,” said Zinn.



Zinn also likes to interact with people as he creates. He wants people to know there is no mystery behind creating art.

“You get to talk to people about art in public and about the making of art, which in my opinion is way too mysterious,” said Zinn. “A lot of people think they can't be artists because they assume that there's some mysterious madness. Whereas here, you can see what it is. It's a guy crawling on the ground with Crayolas, and you can do that too.”



If you missed out on the artist today don't worry you can still head over to Toledo Museum of Art to check out his colorful work.