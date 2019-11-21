SYLVANIA, Ohio — It is no question that there are countless distractions for folks of all ages when we get behind the wheel. But, the people we often blame for distracted driving are now leading the move to fight it.

On Wednesday, teens teamed up at Sylvania Branch Library for "Teens Talk Tech." The group discussed how they feel about technology, texting and driving and how young drivers are really using their cell phones.

"It's helpful to know what teens do behind the wheel so we can help be safer," high school student Faith Semler said.

"We know in today's world, teens don't text anymore, but they do use their social media apps," Jamie Blazevich, traffic safety coordinator for ESC of Lake Erie West said.

But what else is there for adults to learn? That question sparked Wednesday's conversation and now the mission to combat distracted driving is taking a sharp turn.

WTOL

"As parents, when we think that we know it all. We kind of have to take a step back and we just have to listen," Blazevich said. "We as parents haven't been raised in technology and so our brains, they don't really respond the way that our teens' brains do in today's world."

That's an opinion Semler agrees with because she said her friends are often the ones targeted for a problem that isn't theirs alone.

"I definitely think it is because of what the experts say and what actually happens doesn't always add up because a lot of times they'll pin it on teens, but really everybody does it," she said.

RELATED: Franklin Park theater enacts new policy for teens after brawl

RELATED: Many youths think high school diploma is enough to get a good job, poll finds