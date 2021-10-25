Teen's serious injury highlights the importance of teaching railroad safety

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department spokesperson Pvt. Sterling Rahe says that while tragic, these incidents could be avoided by emphasizing the dangers of train tracks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police report shows over the weekend, a 13-year-old boy was climbing up a stopped train car near Berdan Avenue and Jeep Parkway roundabout, when the train suddenly began to move.

According to the report, the child fell off the car and one of his legs was caught under the wheels, severing his foot.

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department spokesperson Pvt. Sterling Rahe says while tragic, it could have been avoided.



"If we follow some of the basic safety guidelines when it comes to train tracks, staying away from them, going near the tracks, this, unfortunately, could have been preventable," said Rahe.



The boy was treated at the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. While far from a lucky situation, it could have been worse.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, more than 400 railroad trespass deaths happen every year.



"It's a very tragic event, but nobody was killed in this instance, but could have been killed very easily. And unfortunately, we have seen this over the years and hopefully, we don't see it anymore," said Rahe.



Rahe explained that one of the biggest dangers comes from a train's inability to stop quickly, even if they see you.



"These operators are operating on pieces of equipment, pieces of transportation that weigh several thousand tons and in most instances, at speed could take 15 to 18 football lengths to stop," Rahe said. "They can't stop on a dime."

The Norfolk Southern Railroad, the owner of the tracks, released a statement addressing the situation to WTOL 11. It reads, "Our thoughts are with this young man and his family, as well as the other person involved- this is truly tragic. We would be remiss if we didn't say that trains and train tracks can be dangerous; they are not a place for anyone to be. This is a very unfortunate reminder of that."

Rahe emphasized that he understands that children, in particular, might not understand the legalities or danger of the situation, but it must be taught so that incidents like this aren't repeated.

"As a child, you try to understand that they're going to be inquisitive, they're gonna want to see these things. But we're talking about something very dangerous," Rahe said. "And I think more so, we need as adults, to have that message for our kids and make sure they understand, especially if you live in an area that has train tracks."