Teen gets 3 years in juvenile detention for killing photographer with falling log at Hocking Hills

Jaden Churchheus and Jordan Buckley, both 17, were convicted on a single charge each of involuntary manslaughter after reaching plea deals.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of two teens who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Chillicothe photographer at Hocking Hills State Park will spend at least three years in a juvenile detention center.

A judge sentenced 17-year-old Jordan Buckley to three years in juvenile detention on Friday. If there are issues there, Buckley could face 3 to 4 1/2 years in an adult prison.

The common pleas court judge put a stay on that adult sentence pending the success of the juvenile detention after a plea deal.

Jordan Buckley apologized to Victoria Schafer’s family during Friday's hearing. He called himself a coward for not coming forward sooner and says he is grateful for a second chance.

Jaden Churchheus, the second teen involved in Schafer’s death, will be sentenced Friday afternoon.

**This is a breaking news update. Original report below.**

______

Two teens set to be sentenced for killing photographer with falling log at Hocking Hills

Friday marks the final chapter in the tragic case of Chillicothe photographer Victoria Schafer, who was killed by a falling log at Hocking Hills State Park.

The crime happened on Labor Day of 2019. Schafer, a wife and mother of four, was taking photographs of area students near Old Man’s Cave when the log fell, killing her almost instantly.

Investigators say they discovered very quickly that the log had not fallen by accident. But it would be more than one month later until a tip finally led them to their suspects.

They say Jaden Churchheus and Jordan Buckley, both 16 at the time, were at the park that day with an older teenager, Miranda Spencer, and another teenage girl.

Prosecutors later decided to try them as adults, charging them with murder, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

After several months of court hearings and filings, both teens eventually released plea deals. They each pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in exchange for having the other two charges dropped.

During their separate sentencing hearings, both teens apologized for their actions. Hocking County Commons Please Judge John T. Wallace recommended a sentence of three to four and a half years but put a stay on that order so the case could be moved back to juvenile court.

On Friday, the teens will learn their punishments in separate hearings in Hocking County Juvenile Court. 10TV will provide updates.