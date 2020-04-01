BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Four teens could face charges in a criminal damaging case in Bowling Green.

According to police, someone spray painted several cars with gold paint along Pearl Street between Friday night and Saturday morning. Officers arrested two 15-year-old boys around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Upon further investigation, officers found several other locations that had been tagged in the same area.

Bowling Green police say they arrested two additional suspects. All four are accused of being involved in spray painting incidents on and around Pearl St. on New Year's Day involving vulgar words and images left in green paint.

Investigators say they are still taking reports of damage involving paint in the area as people discover it. More people could be charged in the case.

