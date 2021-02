Officers arrived to find a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the groin.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager is recovering after he accidentally shot himself Monday.

Rescue units were dispatched to the 700 block of Turner Avenue for a person shot call. Crews found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound in the groin area.

The victim said he accidentally shot himself and was taken to Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.