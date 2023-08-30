Authorities searching for teen missing from Toledo foster home

Asher Hicks is 5 foot, 3 inches tall, 110 lbs and was last seen Tuesday evening, officials said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is searching for a teen missing from his foster home in Toledo. Asher Hicks was last seen Tuesday evening, according to a release from the department.

Officials said 15-year-old Asher is a foster child in the agency's custody. He is 5 feet, 3 1/2 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 lbs. Asher has short dark blonde hair and blue eyes. According to officials, he has friends and family in areas surrounding Tiffin, Clyde, Sandusky and Port Clinton.

The department expressed concerns for Asher's safety and said anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services at 419-707-8639, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public can also call the Toledo Police Department at 419-245-3142 at any time.

The Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services provided the following photograph of Asher:

