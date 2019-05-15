OREGON, Ohio — Navarre Avenue was closed for a time at Stadium Drive due to an accident. Life Flight was called in to the scene of the crash, which happened just before 3 p.m.

Traffic was blocked off on Navarre Avenue from South Stadium to Bury Road.

According to Oregon Police, a 16-year-old female was driving a blue Pontiac south on Stadium, when a gray Ford, driven by 30-year-old Trent Urbanski, on westbound on Navarre before both collided with each other.

Workers clean up following a crash on Navarre Avenue that closed the road to traffci for a time Wednesday afternoon.

WTOL

The teen was taken to hospital via life flight and is listed under critical condition.

Urbanski suffered minor injuries.

Both cars were totaled and towed from the scene.