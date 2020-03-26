TOLEDO, Ohio — A 15-year-old male is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing 34-year-old Christopher Carrington.

Toledo Police say they were dispatched to the 700 block of west Sylvania Road after receiving a report of a person shot on Sunday.

When they arrived they found Carrington suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

After investigation, a murder warrant was issued for the teen suspect and he was arrested Thursday.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

