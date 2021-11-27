Teen escapes from Lucas County Juvenile Justice Detention Center Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old male escaped from the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Detention Center on Spielbusch Ave on Saturday, according to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.
The unidentified teenager is described as being a black male, 5’ 9” and 150 pounds. He was wearing dark blue shorts, a light gray short-sleeved shirt, and black high-top shoes at the time of the escape.
A search for the juvenile is being conducted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and Toledo Police. The youth scaled a wall outside the secured recreation area, which is protected with razor wire, near Canton Street, according to the sheriff's office.
The teen is charged with delinquency in connection with a burglary and has been held in the Juvenile Detention Center since November 15.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Said M. Orra, Lucas County Juvenile Court Administrator at 419-902-2595.