Teen escapes from Lucas County Juvenile Justice Detention Center Saturday

Contact Said M. Orra, Lucas County Juvenile Court Administrator, at 419-902-2495, if you have any information.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old male escaped from the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Detention Center on Spielbusch Ave on Saturday, according to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

The unidentified teenager is described as being a black male, 5’ 9” and 150 pounds. He was wearing dark blue shorts, a light gray short-sleeved shirt, and black high-top shoes at the time of the escape.

A search for the juvenile is being conducted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and Toledo Police. The youth scaled a wall outside the secured recreation area, which is protected with razor wire, near Canton Street, according to the sheriff's office.

The teen is charged with delinquency in connection with a burglary and has been held in the Juvenile Detention Center since November 15.