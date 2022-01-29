Teen dies from fire in Fostoria on Saturday

Three firefighters also had to be treated in the hospital for minor injuries.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A teenager is dead and three firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result of a fire in Fostoria on Satruday.

Fostoria Fire Division responded to the fire inside a residence on Oaklawn Ave. around 6:45 a.m.

Prior to arrival, crews were notified by Fostoria Police that one resident of the home was unaccounted for.

According to Fostoria Fire, when firefighters arrived they found fire and heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Crews began to attack the fire from the front of the house where they also began an "aggressive" search for the missing occupant.

A 14-year-old girl was located in her bedroom.

Crews were able to get her outside where they immediately began life-saving treatment.

She was then rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The identity of the girl has not been released.

Tiffin Fire Division, Bascom Fire, EMS crews and off-duty personnel were called in to assist.

Three firefighters were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The Ohio State Fire Marshals have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire. While still under investigation it is believed the fire may have been caused by the improper use of a heating appliance.

The Fostoria Fire Division would like to remind everyone that once you get out of a structure fire or any unsafe condition in your home or place of work, under no circumstances should you ever re-enter that structure.