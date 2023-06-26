16-year-old boy with bone cancer receives prosthetic leg to pursue passion for soccer

Abdullah Mukhaimer's dream is to become a soccer player. While he's grateful for the opportunity for a prosthetic leg, that didn't stop him from chasing his passion.

DUBLIN, Ohio — A central Ohio community rallied around a 16-year-old boy from the Middle East who lost his leg due to bone cancer.

The Palestine Children Relief Fund, the nonprofit organization founded by Steve Sosebee, honored Abdullah Mukhaimer during a soccer game in Dublin on Sunday and helped find him a prosthetic leg.

Nadia Rasoul, the head of the Columbus chapter of PCRF, says the organization works to bring thousands of children to the United States to receive the medical treatment they need to live a better life.

"When PCRF found out about [Abdullah], we raised some funds to bring him over to Columbus, Ohio for treatment at Ace Prosthetics in Upper Arlington and generously donated all the services and the prosthetic leg for him to be able to go back to Gaza and lead a better life and to continue playing soccer as you see,” said Rasoul.

"Abdullah comes from a family with a bunch of soccer players. His dream was to become a soccer player,” said Ali Milhem of PCRF at The Ohio State University.

Abdullah says he's thrilled at the opportunity for the treatment but will continue to play soccer with one leg in the meantime.

"He got used to playing with only one leg. All prosthetic players continue to play with just one leg but the prosthetic leg will help in his life in total because he has many goals he wants to achieve and the leg will help him do that,” said Milhem.

As Abdullah prepares for surgery, he has left a lasting impact on future generations.