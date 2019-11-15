TOLEDO, Ohio — A 13-year-old is being accused of robbing from a local bank on Suder Avenue Thursday.

Toledo Police say the teen suspect walked into a KeyBank and presented a note that stated he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen.

He later fled the bank after receiving an unknown amount of money.

The teen, along with 20-year-old Davonte Dyer and 18-year-old Autumn Carr were arrested and are being charged with aggravated robbery.

TPD and the FBI are working together on the case.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.