Tecumseh resident gets her shot on Jeopardy! tonight

Watch Siena Heights University associate professor of English Dana Schumacher-Schmidt compete tonight on WTOL!

Siena Heights University associate professor of English and Tecumseh, MI resident Dana Schumacher-Schmidt will compete on Jeopardy tonight!

A seventh-year professor the the university, Schumacher-Schmidt told WLEN radio that she watches Jeopardy almost every day and is thankful for the opportunity to appear on the show.

She also said she believes being a professor helped her get ready for the show.