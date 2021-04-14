x
Tecumseh resident gets her shot on Jeopardy! tonight

Watch Siena Heights University associate professor of English Dana Schumacher-Schmidt compete tonight on WTOL!
Dana Schumacher-Schmidt, an Associate Professor of English from Tecumseh, Mich. competes on Jeopardy!

A local resident gets her turn to compete on America's Favorite Quiz Show!

Siena Heights University associate professor of English and Tecumseh, MI resident Dana Schumacher-Schmidt will compete on Jeopardy tonight!

A seventh-year professor the the university, Schumacher-Schmidt told WLEN radio that she watches Jeopardy almost every day and is thankful for the opportunity to appear on the show.

She also said she believes being a professor helped her get ready for the show.

Watch Schumacher-Schmidt compete in the 37th season of Jeopardy tonight on WTOL!