Tecumseh school buildings reconfigured; renamed in honor of historical figures

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh Public Schools announced it will be changing the district’s school names.

The reconfiguration of the district is an effort to bring back the historical school names.

The decision to transition the school names was made to honor the figures they are named after. Tecumseh Public Schools also shares that while the changes to the buildings will take place over the coming weeks, they will update their website to reflect the name changes.

Below are the schools that will have a name change and accompanying grade changes:

South Early Learning Center - Sutton Early Learning Center serving K-2nd grades

North Early Learning Center - Tecumseh Acres Early Learning Center serving K-2nd grades

West STEAM Center - Patterson Intermediate Learning Center serving 3-4 grades

East STEAM Center - Herrick Park Intermediate Learning Center serving 3-4 grades

Compass Learning Center - Tecumseh Middle School serving 5-8 grades

Tecumseh High School serving 9-12 grades

Tecumseh Public Schools asks students and parents to “please be patient as we make the necessary updates.”