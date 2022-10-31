Two proposals on ballot for Tecumseh Public Schools total $88 million

The proposals include additions and upgrades such as a new elementary school, district-wide security upgrades and infrastructure improvement.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh Public Schools is asking voters for $88 million through two proposals on the ballot on Nov. 8.

The first proposal, a $75 million renewal, failed in the 2022 primary election.

"We were real careful after that to ask the community what it was in the first proposal in May that they thought we should change," TPS Superintendent Rick Hilderley said.

A TPS spokesperson said changes were made, by taking out an updated football field and locker rooms.

But due to inflation, the cost was raised from $75 million to $88 million. And now, there are two levies instead of one.

Proposal one is $62 million and will fund a new 135,000-square-foot K-4 school, district-wide security upgrades and a music classroom.

Proposal two is a $26 million proposal for a community pool, parking improvement, infrastructure improvements and an auxiliary gym addition.

Hilderley said from the outside, the schools might not look like they need updating.

But, "you get underneath the skin and you see the crumbling infrastructure and the fact that the roof is in dire need, the HVAC and the boilers are aging," he said.

Some on the Tecumseh Public Schools Facebook page have posted that they're concerned about having more taxes.