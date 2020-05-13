TECUMSEH, Mich. — The Tecumseh Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Monday.

Thomas Limperis, 89, was last heard from on May 11 around 8 a.m. when he was talking to a friend on the phone.

Limperis told that friend that he had plans to go shopping at the Costco in Ann Arbor, Michigan and to also visit a friend near Saline, Michigan.

Security camera footage from the Costco store shows Limperis leaving the store around 9:26 a.m. alone in a car that appears to match the car he owns.

Limperis is described as a white male with white hair, a beard and hazel eyes. He stands at 5 feet and 10 inches weighing about 158 pounds.

His car is described as a maroon four-door 2018 Lexus Nx2 with a Michigan license plate of DSCK6904.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to the Tecumseh Police Department at 517-423-7494.

