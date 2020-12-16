Tecumseh police sergeant dies following tree-cutting accident

Patrol Sgt. Darrin Briggs died after being injured in an accident at his home. Briggs joined Tecumseh PD in 1997.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — A longtime member of the Tecumseh Police Department has died following an accident at his home.

Patrol Sergeant Darrin Briggs, 45, died from injuries sustained in an accident at home, according to a release by the Tecumseh Police Department. Sgt. Briggs joined the department on July 16, 1997.

Sgt. Briggs will be laid to rest at a private ceremony.

According to a statement by Chief Brett Coker confirmed to WLEN radio, Briggs was a 23-year veteran of the force and died after a tree-cutting accident at home.

"Just an absolutely wonderful guy. Down-to-earth, just a really good guy," Coker said of Briggs. "It's very sad and unfortunate to lose Darrin like that."

Briggs graduated from Reading High School in 1993 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Conservation Law Enforcement from Lake Superior State University. He was described as a true outdoorsman who loved hunting and working on anything outside. He leaves behind a wife, Becky.

Public visitation will be held Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.