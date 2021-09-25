Tecumseh Middle School will be closed next week due to high number of COVID-19, quarantine cases

The tentative return to the building is Monday, Oct. 4. All students will be moved to the distance learning format.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Tecumseh Middle School will be closed next week due to the high amount of COVID-19 cases within the school.

School officials said in a post on Facebook that with the amount of COVID-19 cases at the middle school and contact tracing putting many students and staff into quarantine, the building will be closed from Monday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Oct. 1. All middle school sports will also be suspended for the week.

The decision was made based on the recommendation from the Lenawee County Health Department.

All middle school students will be moved to the distance learning format during this time. There will be no class on Sept. 27 to give teachers the opportunity to prepare materials for pick-up.

The pick-up schedule is as follows, according to the school: families can pick up materials for grades 5-8 on Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Shawnee loop of Maumee St.. There will be staff members that will bring your student’s materials to your car from the cafeteria.

On Oct. 8, students will have classes through Google Meet with each of their classes. The virtual classes will follow their in-person schedules and times. Students are expected to be on screen at all times and complete work just as they would do if they were in the building. Attendance will be taken in each class.