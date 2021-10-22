Tecumseh man sentenced to 20 to 45 years in prison for the murder of his wife

Police say the man told them he found his wife hanging from an electrical cord in the basement - but the investigation told a different story.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A Tecumseh man was sentenced on Thursday for the second-degree murder of his wife three years ago.

On Sept. 14, 2018, police say James Allan called 911 saying he found his wife Amy Allan hanging by an electrical cord from the basement ceiling.

By the time first responders arrived, James said he was able to get his wife's body down and was preforming CPR.

The Tecumseh Police Department started an investigation into Amy's death and immediately identified suspicious circumstances. Tecumseh PD reached out to Michigan State Police, and the case was turned over to MSP two weeks later.

During the course of the MSP investigation, scientific evidence was found that directly refuted James' claim that he found Amy hanging in the basement of their home.

An arrest warrant for murder was then issued for James, and after a two-year investigation, he was found guilty of second degree murder on Sept. 24 of this year.