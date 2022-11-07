Former Tecumseh High School principal agrees to leave employment with district after conduct investigation

Dennis Niles was previously reassigned to director of operations at Tecumseh Public Schools. He will be paid $80,000 as part of a separation agreement with TPS.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a previous story on the investigation from July 11.

Former Tecumseh High School principal Dennis Niles has reached an agreement to completely part ways with the school district.

He was previously reassigned to a different position following an internal investigation into alleged conduct that was deemed "unprofessional" by Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderley.

The exact nature of the allegation was not disclosed.

Per the separation agreement, Niles will leave his employment with the district -- his reassignment was as the TPS Director of Operations -- and not reapply for employment in the district again. He will also be paid $80,000 by TPS.

Niles was originally placed on paid, non-disciplinary leave on May 27, when Hilderley learned of the allegation which was determined to be non-criminal by the Tecumseh Police Department.

Tecumseh's Board of Education President Tony Rebottaro acknowledged community members "that wished for a quicker resolution to this issue" in a press release.

"However, the board handled this matter in a manner that recognized everyone’s legal interests and was done with guidance from our attorney,” Rebottaro said.

He also thanked students for coming forward with their concerns about the then-principal's conduct.

The press release said "the board stands firm in that student welfare and safety will always be at the forefront of every decision they make."

In a previous press release, the school district said it "can not comment on the allegations because it would violate state and federal privacy laws."