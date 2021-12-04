Tecumseh High School postpones winter formal due to a threat to the event

Michigan State Police received a tip about the threat through the OK2SAY app. The threat is under investigation and the event has been postponed to a later date.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh High School announced it is postponing its winter formal, "Snowflake Soiree”, on Saturday night, due to a threat made against the event.

The Michigan State Police contacted the school about a threat that was made against the event, through a tip made through the OK2SAY app. The threat is now under investigation.

Tecumseh Public Schools says they postponed the event to December 11 in an effort to keep students, staff and the community safe. More information will be announced on Monday.

Parents and students are asked to use the OK2SAY app on any occasion a threat, no matter the size has been made. Students are also encouraged to bring concerns to the principal, a teacher or a staff member.

The threat comes after 4 students were shot and killed at Oxford High School north of Detroit earlier in the week.

Since then, schools throughout southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio have been on high alert.

Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderly said the district was already focusing on school safety procedures.

"Practice evacuation drills, shelter in place, the A.L.I.C.E. protocol; we also just renewed our agreement with the city, a school resource officer who's present in our high school," Hilderly said.

On Friday, a student was found with a loaded handgun at East Broadway Elementary in east Toledo.

In a separate incident at Navarre Elementary in Toledo on Friday, a student brought an unloaded BB gun to school.

Also on Friday, Bedford Public Schools in Monroe County says a threat was made on social media about a potential school shooting. While school leaders said there was no active threat to the school but that they would be working with the Monroe County Sheriff Department to have available patrols stepped-up around district schools.