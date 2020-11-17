Team Recovery launches sober living apartments in west Toledo

After renters go through treatment, they have the option to stay in the newly renovated living space for up to two years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Team Recovery bought five buildings in west Toledo and has turned them into sober homes to help people get back on their feet after battling addiction.

"To be able to have something that is nice, that is comfortable, that has people that will hold you accountable, but also allows you live independently is something that the community is just yearning for," said Matt Bell, the president of Team Recovery.

Renters must first go through treatment and then they have the option to stay in the newly renovated living space for up to two years.

"So we want to make sure that it's nice and that it's comfortable and that you have everything that you need, to encourage people to stay as long as they need to. So recovery is a journey. There's no destination," added Bell. "We want to make sure that, if you're comfortable and you have everything that you need, it increases the likelihood of you staying and if you stay, then hopefully you'll stay sober."

56 beds are available and rent is $90 a week, which Team Recovery says is the lowest for sober living housing in Ohio.

It provides a place where everyone is welcome.

"Unfortunately for women, it just doesn't exist around here. And for men, it's always full," said Bell. "This is a game changer. It's a game changer for women's recovery, I think, in just the Toledo area."

The goal is to create a safe, sober and comfortable environment for people who just finished recovery. But there are rules to keep it that way.

"We will step in and there is certain meeting recruitments that people have to go. And there's curfews, and there's plenty of rules. You can have visitors, but you can't have overnight visitors. We have a 'house mom' in each location, or a 'house dad', which is a resident that does live here that makes sure that all the rules are being enforced," explained Bell.