Teachers stand with students' request for a GSA club at latest School Board meeting

Controversy at a Perrysburg School Board meeting stemmed from a previous meeting where comments from parents caused teachers and students to stand their ground.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Controversy at Monday night's Perrysburg School Board meeting stemmed from a previous meeting where comments from some parents caused teachers and students to stand their ground. This all surrounds the topic of a new club on the district's high school campus, Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA).

Parents, community leaders, students and faculty for the group have said it's meant to create a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ students. Yet, those who are not in favor of the idea question its necessity and relevance in the schools.

Perrysburg Junior High School 7th grade teacher Kathy Mayfield said the purpose for several teachers, who do not normally attend the school board meetings in large numbers, is a move of solidarity.

The educators explained that the district has been good to them, teaching them about diversity and inclusion programs. Therefore, attending the board meeting, Mayfield said they planned to let the members know that they support a Gender and Sexuality Alliance club on campus.

"We're here tonight to say, continue doing that. We need it as teachers. We appreciate it as teachers and our students deserve it," Mayfield added.

At the last meeting, some parents like Kam Warner spoke about not believing that school was the right place for GSA or discussion of LGBTQIA+ community, because of what she learned it stood for.

"The district paid speakers for regarding LGBTQIA+ youth. What does the plus sign stand for? It is controversial, but it does include pedophiles," Warner said to the school board and meeting attendees.

Yet, in direct response to Warner, Perrysburg High School Student Trevor Madigan said, "This is not correct."

He spoke during one of the two allowed public comment sessions at the meeting and introduced himself as a gay man. Madigan said the LGBTQIA+ community has nothing to do with pedophilia.

"That plus means sexualities for different sexual orientations such as Demisexual," Madigan explained.

"Words that are hateful and false and inflammatory are carried into our classrooms," Mayfield noted.

Madigan's speech to the room supported Mayfield's statement. He told the crowd that he doesn't feel safe at his own school.

"I would love to feel safe in school and the GSA club would be an amazing way for myself and other members of the LGBTQIA+ community to feel safe and accepted," Madigan said.

Members of the school board applauded his bravery for speaking up for what he believed. They noted that it's important to listen to the 'silent majority' and that students should speak their minds. Teachers and other community members came to Madigan and other students' defense.

Speakers told students that they were loved, valid, and supported. Others told the board how important it is to lean into supporting LGBTQIA+ members within the Perrysburg community.

They also spoke against anyone who had reservations or concerns about the GSA.

"Shame. Shame to lean into dying rhetoric that causes harm to others," Robert Vanderbilt, local artist, said.

Towards the end of the meeting, it seemed that the board leaned towards supporting the idea of the club and how it could help a wide range of students.

"I challenge this club to help those of us who may not be members of the club to understand. I don't want the club to become divisive," Sue Larimer, board member, said.

Parents and community members who agreed with Warner did not want to go on camera, but did explain that her statements at the last school board meeting, were taken out of context.