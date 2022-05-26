'Te acompaño en tu pesar' | Shooting in Uvalde touches close to home for Perrysburg woman

"It just really touched home. Being able to see teachers, and students and children that look like me, that look like my grandchildren, was harder than I thought."

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a predominantly Latino community in Texas, 19 children and two teachers lost their lives in a mass shooting at an elementary school.

Regardless of the distance, Toledo's Latino community is also feeling heartbreak in the aftermath.

A Perrysburg mother and grandmother says she has family who lives near Uvalde. Being deeply rooted in the Latino community, she's sharing how the Latino community here is standing with them in solidarity.

Anita Sanchez-Serda said it was alarming to hear how close the shooting was to her family.

Sanchez-Serda is a Perrysburg native, but she has several family members who live in the cities surrounding the Uvalde area.

Sanchez-Serda is a Perrysburg native, but she has several family members who live in the cities surrounding the Uvalde area.

"I have family that are border patrol officers. I have family members in that first responders and to see their pain and their colleagues and friends; it was just so overwhelming," Sanchez-Serda said.

She shared some pictures of her family members with WTOL 11.

She said one distant family member, a student at the school, was rescued after being pulled out of a window.

But she said thanks to social media, she was able to account for all of them.

Although it doesn't make it any easier.

"Instantly I thought of my grandkids, same ages as these children whose lives were taken and that they wouldn't even understand," she said. "Just the thought that as a young person myself, the biggest thing I ever had to worry about was a tornado drill."

And from her culture, she said a phrase which she says is meant to bring people comfort, because she has experienced loss herself.

"'Te acompaño en tu pesar,' which really means 'I accompany you in your pain,'" Sanchez-Serda said. "I felt that it's heavy. It's heavy because it is something none of us want to ever experience."

Sanchez-Serda said she believes the best thing to do right now is to uplift students, teachers and anyone involved in this tragedy.