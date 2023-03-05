Taylor Swift: Your concert guide for her Detroit shows

Taylor Swift's The Eras tour will hit Detroit June 9 and June 10. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

If you're a Swiftie you've probably been waiting for months for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour to swing through our area.

Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, fans who were lucky enough to get tickets can finally see the show in Detroit!

The long-anticipated tour kicked off in Arizona in March. The frenzy to buy tickets when they went on sale last November caused an infamous Ticketmaster meltdown.

Tickets were very tough to come by and have since been resold for prices far above face value.

For many diehard Swift fans, a chance to see their favorite artist live is well worth it.

Detroit shows

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at Ford Field.

Parking

Here's how to find parking at Ford Field.

Keep in mind the Detroit Tigers have home games both Friday (6:40 p.m.) and Saturday (1:10 p.m.), which may affect available parking downtown.

The eras

Swift wasn't able to tour for her previous three albums, so The Eras is meant to take fans on a trip through her musical periods. Here are the eras represented in the show:

1.) Lover

2.) Willow

3.) Reputation

4.) Speak Now

5.) Red

6.) Folklore

7.) 1989

8.) Midnights

What's allowed at the show?

Here are the venue rules for things like bags, cameras, posters, etc. are allowed.

NOTE, no light-up clothing, large banners or large bags are permitted.

What songs will Taylor perform?

Here's a link to set lists from recent shows on Swift's tour.

