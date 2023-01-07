Heading to the Taylor Swift show in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's what you need to know

Taylor Swift's The Eras tour will hit Cincinnati Friday and Saturday. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

If you're a Swiftie you've probably been waiting for months for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour to swing through our area.

Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, fans who were lucky enough to get tickets can finally see the show in Cincinnati!

The long-anticipated tour kicked off in Arizona in March. The frenzy to buy tickets when they went on sale last November caused an infamous Ticketmaster meltdown.

Tickets were very tough to come by and have since been resold for prices far above face value.

For many diehard Swift fans, a chance to see their favorite artist live is well worth it.

Cincinnati shows

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Parking

Keep in mind the Reds play a game at 5:10 p.m. Friday, which means parking around the stadium could be difficult.

Friday night:

No advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium (Reds game at 5:10pm)

Central Riverfront Garage (CRG), East Garage, Broadway lot and lot E will open at 9:30am for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders.

1:00pm – Lots A, B & D will open for parking sales.

2:00pm – UE Garage opened for UE parking pass holders only (no parking sales)

Saturday night:

Advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium available here

CRG, East Garage, Broadway lot and lot E will open at 8:30am for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders

1:00pm – Lots A, B & D will open for parking pass holders only

Don't bring cash

Paycor Stadium is cashless. If you take cash to the concert, you'll need to convert it to a card at two kiosks inside the stadium.

The eras

Swift wasn't able to tour for her previous three albums, so The Eras is meant to take fans on a trip through her musical periods. Here are the eras represented in the show:

1.) Lover

2.) Willow

3.) Reputation

4.) Speak Now

5.) Red

6.) Folklore

7.) 1989

8.) Midnights

What's allowed at the show?

Here are the venue rules for things like bags, cameras, posters, etc. are allowed.

Paycor Stadium has a clear-bag policy that allows ONLY clear, plastic bags or small, clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5-inches by 4.5 inches.

Here's a list of what is NOT allowed in Paycor Stadium:

Alcoholic Beverages

Animals (Exception of Service Animals)

Beverage Containers (Bottles & Cans, with the exception of unopened bottled water)

Chairs

All Coolers (Unless Medically Required)

Confetti

Illegal Substances

Noisemakers

Obscene/Indecent Clothing

Recording Equipment

Segways/Motorized Scooters (Mobility Devices Are Allowed)

Sticks, Bates, Poles, Clubs & Selfie Sticks

Strollers

Thermal Containers

Tripods, Monopods

Umbrellas

Photo Cameras (With Lens that Exceeds 6 INches

Video Cameras

Weapons

Remote Controlled Aircrafts and Drones

Any Other Items Deemed Dangerous/Inappropriate

What songs will Taylor perform?

Here's a link to set lists from recent shows on Swift's tour.

