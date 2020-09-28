Local News
17-year-old boy missing from 400 block of Delaware Ave.
TOLEDO, Ohio — 17-year-old Taye Mitchell is missing from the 400 block of Delaware Ave. in Toledo.
Taye is 5’6'' & 260 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt and black cargo pants, with a blue backpack.
If you have seen Taye, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
