Task Force 20 honors local veterans and organizations looking to help

Task Force 20 started in 2018 to help veterans with PTSD and depression through fitness.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The community came out to honor those who are helping veterans in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Task Force 20 raises money for veterans to help provide them with gym memberships. The effort started in 2018 to help veterans suffering from PTSD and depression.

And for the first time on Thursday, they held an awards dinner at Maumee Bay Brewery for those who are helping veterans in our community. They gave out Veteran of the Year, Civilian of the Year and Veteran Organization of the Year Awards at the event.

Jamie Paxton, who served 25 years with the 180th Fighter Wing, was honored for her organization Little Blessings Veteran and Community Outreach in Temperance which uses a variety of targeted assistance programs to help veterans succeed after their service.

"Tonight's event is amazing," said Jamie. "We as veterans don't feel recognized or the programs are hidden, being able to highlight this is absolutely amazing."