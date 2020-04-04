TOLEDO, Ohio — Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur has announced that almost $19 million has been made available for the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) in reponse to the coronavirus crisis.

The money is allocated under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, passed last month by Congress.

The legislation was intended to help support transit agencies and their workers around the nation.

Bus agencies like TARTA have all seen a sharp drop in revenues since the situation began unfolding. This new funding will be used to protect the jobs of the employees of the transit agency.

“These funds will be used to cover COVID related operating expenses including lost revenue, PPE equipment and other supplies to protect our team, administrative leave for staff and cleaning service contractors," TARTA General Manager Kim Dunham said.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts

RELATED: Department of Justice makes $8.4 million available to Ohio public safety agencies amid COVID-19 pandemic