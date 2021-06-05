TARTA, TARPS to offer free rides to Solheim Cup

TARTA and TARPS will be providing free accessible rides to the Solheim Cup shuttles from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As some of the world’s best golfers get ready to tee-off for the Solheim Cup at Toledo’s Inverness Club, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority wants to make sure the event is accessible to everyone who wants to watch.

In partnership with “Toledo is for Everyone” – an effort that promotes the region as the most inclusive community in the nation – TARTA and Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service (TARPS) will be providing free accessible rides to the Solheim Cup shuttles from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

Riders can take TARTA’s Route 31H bus or reserve TARPS transportation to the Stranahan Theater, at 4645 Heatherdowns Boulevard in Toledo, which will serve as General Parking for the event. From there, attendees will be able to catch a free ADA shuttle to Inverness.

Passengers who want to travel directly to the Inverness Club can use TARTA’s Route 5 bus. TARTA’s Call-A-Ride service will also be available for those wishing to go to the Stranahan whose pick-up location is in the Maumee Call-A-Ride area, as well as to take those riders from the theater back to Maumee. Riders are reminded that all Call-A-Ride service must be booked one day in advance.