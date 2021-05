TOLEDO, Ohio — The TARTA and TARPS phone lines are back in service after a brief power outage Monday morning.

TARTA ALERT: Phone line service has been restored to all TARTA & TARPS lines. https://t.co/n3egYswF8M

TARTA says all scheduled TARPS trips for May 3 will take place. TARTA fixed-route service and Call-A-Ride are also operating.