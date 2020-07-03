TOLEDO, Ohio — Public agencies like TARTA are stepping up cleaning efforts to help protect against the coronavirus.

TARTA officials stressed although there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio yet, it's important to have a prevention plan in place.

Some of the more basic changes are more frequent cleaning and sanitizing of all TARTA equipment and vehicles. But it also includes extra steps like bringing in local health experts to educate drivers and workers on the risks of the virus.

Crews will increase cleaning and sanitizing of high-traffic areas on buses and public buildings.

"The operator areas, their steering wheel, their seats, the dash around that," community relations director Amy Mohr said, "and of course, the hand rails that hundreds of people are touching at any given time to get off the bus."

Mohr said drivers will also be given special disinfecting solutions to use during their shift.

"They're going to be able to use those solutions before their shift, during their shift," she said, "when they're at the lineups at the TARTA transit hub and after and any time in between, so they're going to have that opportunities to do a little bit of extra."

Some riders said things like adding hand sanitizer to buses would help. TARTA is adding dispensers to facilities like the transit hub, but has not said whether they would be added to buses.

It has around 200 buses in its fleet, which thousands of riders use daily. Officials said they want to be ready for a case before it arrives.

"When you're dealing with the public in that way," Mohr said, "you want to make sure you're stepping up the efforts whether the virus is her, whether it's a state away, you know we need to make sure we have an action plan in place."

RELATED: Ohio Department of Health reports no confirmed cases of coronavirus in state, two people waiting for test results

RELATED: Have questions about coronavirus? Ohio Department of Health now offering call center