TARTA rides will remain free through July 2022

The TARTA board also approved going to a cashless system by 2024.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announced Thursday an extension of its fare-free policy.

TARTA rides will continue to be free of charge through July 2022. TARTA also announced its intention to go cashless by 2024.

"For many customers, TARTA remains the only option for them to reach work and medical appointments," CEO Laura Koprowski said. "We have seen how the fare-free policy has benefited the public in general as well, by allowing more people to compete for jobs available in the area and helping businesses, which are also struggling to hire and maintain a workforce."

TARTA was one of the first public transit agencies in the country to suspend fares in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not charged for rides since March 2020. Free face coverings have also been provided to riders.