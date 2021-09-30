TARTA reopens downtown Toledo transit hub

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) downtown hub on Huron Street is open again for the first time since March 2020.
Riders will have access to the information center, free Wi-Fi, climate-controlled seating areas, restrooms and TARTA ambassadors. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
The transit hub is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We have very much looked forward to reopening the Hub, and are confident that we can provide this resource to our passengers in a manner that also protects their health and safety,” said TARTA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Laura Koprowski. “We thank our riders for their patience, and TARTA owes a huge debt of thanks to its team members who have worked so diligently during this closure to keep our riders informed and on their way to their destinations.”
The hub serves as the core of the TARTA system with 17 local routes connecting to the facility.