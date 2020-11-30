TARTA reminds customers of snow emergency plan

As we get ready for our first winter storm of the season, TARTA is reminding riders how it operates during winter weather.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The first winter storm of the season that our First Alert Weather Team predicted has arrived, and TARTA wants to remind its customers of its snow emergency plan and protocols.

According to the plan, TARTA will operate its current services and regular schedules, including for Call-A-Ride and TARPS, during a Level 1 and Level 2 snow emergency.

TARAT service will only be modified and possibly suspended during a Level 3 snow emergency.

TARTA is planning to operate its current schedule for Monday. The community can check any changes to this schedule on TARTA's website, social media accounts or its rider test alert system.

Students who use TARTA should always check with their local school district on possible delays and closures.