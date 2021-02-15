TARTA releases policy and protocols for wintry weather

TARTA will operate its current fixed-route bus services and regular schedules during level 1 and level 2 snow emergency levels.

With weather forecasts predicting 12 inches of snow in the Toledo area by Tuesday, TARTA is reminding customers about its snow emergency plans and protocols.

TARTA is an essential service and operates in a variety of winter conditions including snow emergencies. To best serve its customers safely and efficiently, TARTA developed a snow emergency plan for its fixed-route bus service, Call-A-Ride, and the Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service.

According to the plan, TARTA will operate its current fixed-route bus services and regular schedules for TARPS and Call-A-Ride during a Level 1 and Level 2 snow emergency. Service will only be modified and possibly suspended during a Level 3 snow emergency. For details about the snow emergency plan, customers should visit www.tarta.com.

At this time, TARTA is planning to operate its current services and scheduled rides for Feb. 16. The Authority will notify the community of any changes on its website, social media channels and rider text alert system.

Students who utilize TARTA to travel to school should check with their local school district on possible delays and closures. Questions about the snow emergency plan should be directed to the TARTA information line at (419)-243-7443 or the TARPS information line at (419)-382-9901. Details are also available at www.tarta.com.

