TARTA plans to remain fare-free throughout the summer

The transit authority made the announcement during Wednesday night's virtual town hall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has made a big announcement that will affect countless city residents.

During Wednesday night's virtual town hall, officials announced they will remain fare-free throughout the summer.

Krystal Freyre, TARTA Communications and Marketing Specialist, said, "We will also remain fare-free throughout the summer, which offers a great opportunity for our riders to explore and connect with local events. meal sites, libraries, and more."

TARTA chose to eliminate bus fares on March 17, 2020, due to the pandemic. They felt it would be a way to help out those Toledoans negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.