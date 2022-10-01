TARTA planning for possible driver shortages due to COVID

If a Code Orange is implemented, some routes will run less frequently. Schedule changes would be announced at least a day or two in advance.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is preparing for the possibility of driver shortages in the coming weeks due to COVID-19.

TARTA announced Tuesday the creation of a Code Orange schedule that will be implemented if necessary. Code Orange service would reduce the frequency of trips on fixed-line routes 2, 3, 5, 10L, 19, 26, 28, 31, 34, 51 and 52, and Call-A-Ride services.

Code Orange would only apply on weekdays.

Hours of operation would remain 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. A Code Orange schedule would be announced the Friday or Saturday before the affected week on TARTA.com, the downtown transit hub, TARTA social media pages and text message service.

“The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has caused staffing shortages for many businesses, and unfortunately TARTA is no exception,” TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski said. “We join the long list of transit agencies nationwide searching for a solution that both maintain service and keep both customers and drivers safe.