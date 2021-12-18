TARTA partnering with community organizations for 'Hub of Hope' initiative

TARTA says the events are a way to connect its riders and the general public with services they might need.

TOLEDO, Ohio — TARTA riders will have an opportunity to connect with several community organizations in the coming weeks at the downtown hub on the corner of N. Huron and Cherry Streets.

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority calls the initiative “Hub of Hope”.

TARTA says the events are aimed at keeping TARTA riders “warm, fed, and educated”.

Upcoming events:

December 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

December 29, 9 a.m. – noon | Toledo-Lucas County Public Library will hold a Ready to Read program. The program is designed to provide families with the tools children need as they enter kindergarten.

January 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | The Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition will be at the hub to inform people where they can go for help.

In addition, every Friday in January, representatives from Food For Thought will be on hand with information about mobile food pantries, weekend lunch program, and volunteer opportunities.

Organizations that wish to become involved in the Hub of Hope program can reach out to TARTA, via email, at customer-relations@tarta.com.