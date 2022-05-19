TARTA outlines new fare structure

TARTA has released a structure to renew fares beginning with a pilot program scheduled to kick off Monday, Aug. 1, and the end of its zero-fare policy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than two years after implementing a zero-fare policy as a coronavirus safety measure, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has released a structure to renew fares beginning with a pilot program scheduled to kick off Monday, Aug. 1.

TARTA was one of the first public transit agencies in the country to suspend fares in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not charged for rides since March 2020.

In preparation to begin collecting fares, TARTA conducted a fare study that analyzed the authority’s pre-COVID fare structure; conducted a state and national peer and best practice review; and established fare goals of simplification, alignment, affordability and modernization. Study results were presented to the TARTA Board of Trustees at their May 19 meeting.

TARTA’s simplified fare structure adds a day pass that can be purchased onboard or at area locations, where pre-COVID day passes were available only through the EZfare app. It also expands the types of riders eligible for discounted fares to include veterans and active-duty military.