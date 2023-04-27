TARTA looking to expand routes in Oregon

TARTA is considering extending public transportation services into Oregon. Here's how and where you can learn more.

OREGON, Ohio — On Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oregon Branch Library, you can voice your opinion and ask questions about the possible expansion of public transportation in Oregon.

TARTA personnel will walk people through proposals for fixed routes, TARPS paratransit and TARTA Flex microtransit services offered up by the TARTA Next redesign.

Organizers will collect feedback from community members and use it to decide how to best serve the area. Conversations will continue between TARTA leadership and the community going forward as they develop a final plan.

As of April 2023, there are no public transportation options in Oregon, so TARTA said they want to hear from the community on what they are looking for in transportation services.

This isn't the first time TARTA has hosted an open house for a community in which they hope to expand: in 2017, TARTA held a similar event in Rossford during which residents gave their input.

"[We want] to let them know what is being thought of, what are the possibilities and take their input on things that will impact them," TARTA communication and marketing manager Andy Cole said. "We don’t want to just come in and do whatever. We would like to hear from people of Oregon what kind of service [they want], what they want and type of impact they expect to have."

For more information on the possible of expansion of public transportation throughout Lucas County, click here.

