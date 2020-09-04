TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting April 11, TARTA riders will now be required to wear a cloth of paper face mask while riding TARTA vehicles.

The transportation service says the policy is to further protect drivers and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

TARTA says riders should only use the service for essential trips. TARTA says they are currently transporting around 1,500-1,600 riders a day in the Toledo metro area.

“Our top priority is to protect our employees and bus riders,” said Kimberly Dunham, TARTA General Manager. “We have taken swift action, often before the transit industry at large, by implementing protective protocols such as fare free, rear door boarding, 10 passenger limit per fixed route bus, shadow service for overflow, and social distancing barrier between the driver and riders. I credit our strong partnership with labor leaders representing TARTA employees and our collective goal of protecting our people as part of our success during this crisis.”

On April 10, TARTA says ambassadors will be at the Hub on Cherry Street to educate riders about the new policy.

For transportation resource information and COVID-19 safety guidance, call 211 or visit TARTA's website.

