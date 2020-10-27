TARTA now offering rides to new Amazon fulfillment center in Rossford

Starting Nov. 2 of this year, TARTA’s 10L Rossford bus route will be expanded to provide transit access to the new fulfillment center.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — With the opening of the new Amazon Rossford Fulfillment Center in Rossford, TARTA and Amazon announced the expansion of transit services to the location.

Service will begin at TARTA’s Downtown Toledo Transit Hub and travel through Rossford to key area destinations including the Hollywood Casino, Bass Pro Shop and the Meijer store.

The 10L bus route service is available Monday through Saturday.

For the 10L route timetable, visit TARTA's website or call 419-243-7433.

TARTA will also offer door-to-door paratransit service to the fulfillment center for riders with qualifying special mobility needs. This service is available seven days a week with more information available online.

Due to COVID-19, all TARTA services remain free. TARTA has a limit of ten customers per bus and five customers per paratransit vehicle.